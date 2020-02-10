[Watch] Local Jesus Defeats Aponkye In A Rap Battle

Two Ghanaian celebs who became famous through the internet, Local Jesus (Mmebusem) and defeated Assemblyman aspirant, Honourable Aponkye have set the internet on fire with their rap skills.

Hon Aponkye Apparently called for the duel which was settled in the house of rapper, Yaa Pono. We never knew aside the comedy Mmebusem portrays in his Local Jesus comedy skit, he can rap too.

The battle started with Hon. Aponkye going in hard with some wicked punchlines which drew applause from the ‘audience.’

When he was done, Mmebusem came in and ‘spoiled’ the whole place.

Just watch the interesting video here:



---Ghbase.com