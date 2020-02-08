[Video] Raingad Releases Visuals For Angelina, Starring American Music Band, Big Mountain

Internationally recognized Ghanaian dancehall/Reggae Artiste, Raingad has out-doored the official video for his latest single ‘Angelina’ with American music band, Big Mountain.

With the mood for valentine set and roses running out of stock, Raingad’s latest visuals is a perfectly-timed release for all lovers and humanity in general.

The presence of American star-studded music band, Big mountain in the visuals of the song, makes it clear that the multiple-nominated artiste (Raingad), is set to make a grand entry into the American music scene.

Barely a few hours after releasing the video on his YouTube channel, the video has gained over 5K views and will soon be running in the millions.

Towards the end of the just-ended year, it could be recalled that decorated Ghanaian Radio and TV personality, Andy Dosty endorsed Raingad’s junction song as his favourite song of the moment.

Credits to Dela Finn for the videography and editing.

Check out Raingad’s Latest video below:

Source: Tieghanaonline.com