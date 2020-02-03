Fameye Suspends 'Obolo' Video Release To Pay Homage To Kofi B

Listen to article

Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Fameye respectfully stopped the release of his new video with Mr. Eazi in order to pay homage to veteran Highlife vocalist, Kofi B, who passed away during the early hours of February 2nd, 2020 after a short illness.

The "Nothing I Get" hitmaker prior to the demise of Kofi B discharged his first single of the year dubbed "Obolo" which features highly rated Nigerian artist, Mr. Eazi.

A reliable source close to Fameye revealed that the "Mati" crooner after receiving the sad news on Kofi B stood stun and sad for some minute without a word. He then after conveyed to teamt to halt the release of his new video to grieve the "Afia Donkor" hitmaker.

He additionally added Fameye was motivated by Kofi B during his youthful days and had plans to get him on a song one day. However, he urged all his fans and followers to anticipated a magnificent and colourful video soon.

"Obolo" is a love driven record with classic afrobeat melodies produced by Liquid Beatz.

---DC Leakers