CJ Biggerman Hosts The Biggest EP Listening Session Of The Year

The year 2020 has kicked off in a grand style in Ghana after 2019 was declared a year of return.

Yesterday January, 24th 2020, Ghanaian versatile rapper CJ Biggerman officially launched his 2020 Extended Play project to Ghanaians.

The rapper who became a Trending topic after welcoming American rapper Rick Ross with a major freestyle which got the world and superstar so proud of his courage and enthusiasm embraced such a huge and welcome occasion for him.

Choosing the BBNZ arena for his "Bigger Picture EP" the rapper had a very large crowd as the likes of Edem, Kidi, Feli Nuna, Fameye, Ball J, lord Paper, Obkay, Don Itchie, and more came through to support him.

This is the biggest EP listening session Ghana has witnessed as it was one of a kind.

CJ Biggerman is known in real life as Joshua JoJo Christian as he came second at the 2015 MTN hitmaker.

He has produced hits such as Chuck Chuck, Moni and more.

