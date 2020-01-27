Lucky Mensah Drops Love Song With Sister Afia “M3das3n” By Komfa Ishmael Ofori Listen to articleLegendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah is set for a huge comeback onto the music scene with a new banger. The new song from Lucky Mensah features silky voice songstress Sista Afia. Download the song below Komfa Ishmael Ofori News Contributor Lucky MensahSister Afia t“M3das3n”
Lucky Mensah Drops Love Song With Sister Afia “M3das3n”
Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah is set for a huge comeback onto the music scene with a new banger.
The new song from Lucky Mensah features silky voice songstress Sista Afia.
