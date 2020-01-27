ModernGhanalogo

27.01.2020 Music News

Lucky Mensah Drops Love Song With Sister Afia “M3das3n”

By Komfa Ishmael Ofori
Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah is set for a huge comeback onto the music scene with a new banger.

The new song from Lucky Mensah features silky voice songstress Sista Afia.

