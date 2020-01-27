Ghanaian Gospel Musicians should Dress Properly and Reduce Their Makeups - Maame Kuukua

Listen to article

Ghanaian gospel musician based in London, Maame Kuukua has charged her colleagues in the music industry to lead a life that attracts people to God as they require to achieve with their songs instead of concentrating on too much makeups.

Maame Kuukuaa who was talking to Attractive Mustapha stressed on the fact that nobody is perfect but some gospel artistes have reduced the ministry to shabby dressing and seem to display extravagance which makes them depart from the primary aim of spreading the gospel.

She further stated that some gospel artistes intentionally write songs just to cast insinuations at their purported enemies and also get at others in the industry which she cautioned that it belittles the Kingdom of God.

The musician has an album to her credit titled “Ayeyi” which features two popular Ghanaian gospel artistes namely Ernest Opoku and Brother Sammy also known as the Nation’s worshipper.

