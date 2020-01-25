Ban Blakk Cedi; Not Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy – Wanlov Tells VGMA

Wanlov wants the board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to rescind its decision of banning Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

If you could remember, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale lost their legibility for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominations and selections after the two fought at the just ended VGMAs.

In an exclusive interview on TV3, Wanlov who walks barefoot suggested that VGMA board was unfair to the musicians as their actions on that night do not deserve such punishment.

So, to his best knowledge, Blakk Cedi (StoneBwoy’s Former Manager) who was the brain behind the trigger pulled by Stonebwoy should be punished instead comparably to Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

---Ghbase.com