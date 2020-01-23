[Watch] Castro Will Return Before 2021 — Funny Face

Listen to article

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has stated that he still does not believe that the 'Toffee' hitmaker, Castro is dead and he is very hopeful that he will return.

Next year, July 6, 2021 will mark 7 years the musician, Theophilus Tagoe otherwise known as Castro in Showbiz and his friend Janet Bandu mysteriously disappeared while on holiday at the plush Aqua Safari resort in Ada.

According to the laws of the country, the two will officially be declared dead in 2021 if they are not found with lingering doubts about their survival according to close ally and General Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan.

But a very close friend to the musician, Funny Face who is among a section of personalities who have been assuring the public that the musician will return said in an interview with Ghanaian Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha that he cannot give the exact time the musician will be returning but he believes he will return before the 2021 declaration.

He also added that all things being equal, the lost musician should not be declared dead because it can results in curses.

As to if his statement is physical or spiritual, Funny Face retorted that its a physical pronouncement but he strongly believes it will come to pass.