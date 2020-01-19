Maiden Northern Youth In Creative Arts Conference Set To Hold

Listen to article

Celebrities Charity Development Foundation (CECHADEV Foundation) Organizers of the most prestigious Northern-Ghana Entertainment Awards(NEA) will on Saturday the 25th of January 2020 host the 1st ever Northern Youth in Creative Arts Conference at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

This will be one of the major activities to launch the 5th edition of the most prestigious Northern-Ghana Entertainment Awards and the 2nd Northern Excellence Awards.

Speaking to Media, the Executive Director of CECHADEV Foundation and Board Chairman of NEAAwardsGhana Mr.Abdul-Latif Alhassan said "After 4 consistent years of celebrating northern entertainers, we intend to use this 5th edition to not only give awards but to empower the industry people with more insightful knowledge on how to monetize their creative works and create synergies that will impact positively on their individual brands and holistically grow the creative arts industry across Northern Ghana and beyond, through the NYiCC Conference"

The Northern Youth in Creative Arts Conference is anticipated to be a major gathering of all stakeholders in the Creative Arts industry of musicians, filmmakers, producers, managers, directors, performers, sportsmen and women, the media, DJs, Radio and TV stations as well as Presenters across the 5 northern regions of Ghana. There will also be other top-notch music executives, CEOs, Government reps, MPs, politicians, NGO's, corporate Ghana and some national and international acclaimed celebrity guest speakers.

The Public Relations Director for the NEA awards, Mr. Abubakari Sadiq Sulemana also added that the launch of the 5th NEA and Youth in Creative Arts conference will create a unique platform for entertainers and politicians to come together and collaborate on how to consolidate the peace before, during and after elections 2020. The Launch of the NEAGhana2020 and the NYiCC is slated for this Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium Conference hall from 9:00am prompt.

