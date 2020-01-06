I'll Fight Anyone Who Plan To Sabotage Me In 2020 — Empress Gifty Warns

Listen to article

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty says she won’t tolerate any person who will take away her shine in 2020.

Speaking in a recent interview on Happy FM’s Entertainment Xtra, Empress Gifty explained that the music industry is full of sabotages and if you don’t belong to a certain group of people in the industry, they do all kinds of things to sabotage you.

Empress Gifty further lamented that some of these people who are closer to event organizers sometimes convince them to take out names of some artistes from their programmes out of jealousy.

Empress Gifty having had enough of this threatened to deal with anyone who tries to work against her or her brand because she has put so much work in it.

Empress Gifty finally added that she is ready for her haters and backbiters in 2020 so they should watchout.

---Ghbase.com