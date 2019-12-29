Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie lead Joy FM's top songs for 2019

Listen to article

As the year 2019 comes to an end, Joy FM presented to listeners its top 20 songs of 2019.

The list featured many artistes including Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton, Medikal and others.

Topping the list which was compiled by the Showbiz A-Z team, is Stonebwoy with Kpo Keke. The Dancehall artiste also had two of his songs Shuga and Ololo make it to the list.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale also came second with his hit song Melissa and had his song Borjor was also featured.

Coming in third was Sarkodie's Saara which featured his longtime friend Efya. the duo together has provided Ghanaians with so many great songs including Devil In Me and I'm in love with You Now.

The rapper also had his new song Oofeetso on the list.

Breakthrough act J.Derobie, signed with Empawa also made it to the list.

See the complete list below



1. Stonebwoy - Kpo Keke



2. Shatta Wale - Melissa



3. Sarkodie ft Efya - Saara



4. Kofi Kinaata - Things Fall Apart



5. Bless - Chochomucho



6. Shatta Wale - Borjor



7. Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo



8. Medikal - Omo Ada



9. Kofi Mole - Don't be late



10. Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man



11. Quamina MP - Amanfuor Girls



12. DopeNation - Zanku



13. Sarkodie - Oofeetso



14. Kwesi Arthur - Nobody



15. Tulenkey - proud F Boys



16. KiDi ft Kwesi Arthur - Mr Badman



17. Stonebwoy ft Teni - Ololo



18. Kuami Eugene - Ohemaa



J.Derobie Poverty

20. Wendy Shay - Stevie Wonder



Story by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu