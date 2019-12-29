DJ Dynamq Tips Raingad As Next Big Music Star From Africa

Fast-rising Ghanaian dancehall talent, Raingad has been tipped as the next rising star from Africa by top Sudanese musician and DJ, Dynamq.

Raingad Onward, the leader of the Onward Force Africa movement has over the past year received numerous endorsements and thumbs for his hit-making “Junction” featuring Keeny Ice.

The likes of Edem, Big Mountains of America, Blakk Rasta and most recently, Andy Dosty have all sang praises of the young music talent for his lyrical prowess and vocal uniqueness.

The newest addition to the list of Raingad’s praise singers is Sudanese recording artiste, Dynamq, who has tipped raingad as the next big star from Africa.

Dynamq, known popularly as “The Sudanese Son” is a leading reggae artiste who has paid his due in his country of origin and was on an Asian tour earlier this year. He is also known to have played shows alongside Damian Marley among others.

Meanwhile, Raingad’s latest single “Angelina” featuring Big mountains is available on all major digital platforms for streaming. You should take time to listen.

https://youtu.be/4P51gLW_fIM

Also watch the official video of Raingad’s hit making single “Junction” featuring Keeny Ice below:

https://youtu.be/hYmCSCGKLMU

Source: tieghanaonline.com