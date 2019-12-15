ModernGhanalogo

15.12.2019

'Joy FM Family Party in the Park' brings life to Legon Botanical Gardens

By MyJoyOnline
2 HOURS AGO

To say the 2019 edition of the Joy FM Family Party in the Park was exciting would be an understatement.

The fun-filled Christmas outing program, which came off at Accra’s lush Legon Botanical Gardens saw patrons engaging in numerous competitions and fun activities.

Kids had their faces painted, others joined the queue to receive gifts from the Joy Santa Clause and later joined their parents to jam to the highlife band Kwan Pa and rapper Edem's back-to-back hit songs when he took the stage.

The Cooking competition also featured some of Joy FM’s on-air personalities including host of DriveTime, Lexis Bill, Sammy Forson, host of the Overdrive and Weekend City Show and Evans Mensah; host of Top Story and Ghana Connect.

1214201983633-m5htk8v331-8430108142706_4572535866664.jpeg

The event held annually to help foster bonds among family as the Christmas holiday approaches, officially began an hour later than the initial set time.

However, the delay did not dampen the spirits of patrons who had come in to party, compete for prizes, make friends, have fun and spend quality time with their family.

Some of Joy FM’s DJs including DJ Bridash, DJ Wobete and Ignatious Agyabeng, host of Country Land on Sunday, took turns on the turntable to play hits of patrons’ favourite musicians.

Other activities held included a Jollof festival, Nine lessons and carol, sporting activities hosted by Sammy Yirenkyi, head of productions at Asempa and many more.

1214201983633-m6itl8w331-8974658219298 6234182216847

1214201983633-qulwoba442-6629671559306 8342549416443

1214201983634-1i830o4bau-720849414614 243480056524

1214201983634-1i841p5cbv-7297969122158 2888402062571

Sammy Forson, host of the Weekend City Show on Joy FM was the first host. He took his time to welcome and introduce patrons to some of the activities that would take place in the course of the day.

1214201983634-k5fri7t2h0-9236739876783 8763798656407

Parents began registering their families for some of the competitions including sack race competition, musical chairs, treasure hunt, cooking competition, nine lessons and carols among others.

While registration was ongoing some kids had already joined their friends on the bouncy castles and the balloon climbs.

1214201983634-j5eq27t2gb-4067243421450 7295603456286

DJ Black and Nathaniel Attoh took over from Sammy and moderated the first game musical chairs.

1214201983634-1j041p5cbw-213296395933 4843505218625

1214201983635-0e72xlkwwr-5606765341841 8534170465750

1214201983635-uaqctgfsrm-1616671514904 2788336253310

Sammy Forson presents Dolait Yogurt to the winner of the musical chairs

The dancing competition was next.
Michelle, Selma, Nana Yaa, Marian, Dictus, Lois, Larissa, Linda, Doreen and Nana K were the contestants in this dance challenge.

Winners were chosen by the patrons. Contestants who were unable to make it to the final stage were be given souvenirs from Dolait Yoghurt.

The nine lessons and carol took over from the dancing competition. Families are aiming for the title of ultimate champion in this competition. In the spirit of Christmas they shared lessons from the bible and demonstrated their vocal skills by singing together for the audience. This competition was hosted by Lexis Bill.

1214201983635-0h830n4ayt-7144447224162 8617278868022

1214201983635-k5fri7u2h0-9886478002027 9739073829414

1214201983635-23041q5dcx-5483523134452 4150231926650

1214201983635-m6itl8w331-8744843052389 8680241034987

1214201983635-i41p266ffa-416944921533 8545534025308

Popular Highlife band Kwam Pa then proceeded to entertain patrons with some of their famous Christmas songs.

1214201983636-qulxoba443-3376026080817_1234764023528.jpeg

1214201983636-l5gsj8v331-8543862097327_3940815061175.jpeg

1214201983636-g40n1r5edx-8932496478884 7650463923760

While the band was entertaining the crowd, patrons were also asked to be on the lookout for treasures hidden around the pack. Patrons won hampers from Vodafone in the Treasure Hunt competition.

Meanwhile, Santa Klaus was already seated and kids had queued up to greet him, take pictures and earn themselves a gift.

1214201983636-ptkwn0y442-6507174061145 4979465577958

1214201983636-j5fqi7t2g0-317083752817 200961341770

1214201983636-1j041p5ccw-8179859414851 3330771095429

1214201983637-0f72ylkxwr-9148023711155 1562556178774

1214201983637-h41o266fey-1026569212993 5655404729095

1214201983637-1h830n4ayu-7635416212750 6609984494280

1214201983637-k5grj7u2h1-6907829269559 4981687815859

1214201983637-rwnyqdcp53-9644476647281 8324548379518

1214201983637-n6iul8w331-476873191125 196696184316

The sack race competition was the next activity on the line. After the kids competed, mothers also took their turn to compete against each other for the Vodafone prize.

1214201983637-i41p266ffa-7010015217483_9168251494152.jpeg

1214201983638-qulxocb543-1920850449189_6702011236455.jpeg

1214201983638-8cs1vjivup-1653941149047_3295405981389.jpeg

1214201983638-uypcsgerrm-6917717409475_1290911070950.jpeg

1214201983638-ptkwo0a442-4170028444896_9573633972814.jpeg

Fastest fingers game took over after the sack race ended, hence patrons had no time to be bored at this year’s Family Party in the Park.

With this game, patrons are tasked to identify a body part as fast as possible when its mentioned. Parents were competing to win a voucher to the Labadi Beach hotel.

On the other hand JoyNews’ Evans Mensah, Lexis Bill, Sammy Forson and others were trying to put their best touches to their versions of Jollof rice.

Evans prepared the Braised Journalistic Jollof, Lexis the Copatetic Jollof and Cardi B khebab, Sammy Forson and his team also prepared what he calls Sam’s Happy Jollof with chicken. According to him, when you eat the Jollof, you become happy. The final contestant Akwasi Boakye also prepared the Just Kill It Jollof.

Rapper Edem came later to interact with patrons before his performance.

1214201983638-8cs1vjiuup-6976782610795_938120484558.jpeg

1214201983638-sxoaredq5k-5441748884868_2838166216595.jpeg

1214201983639-h41o2s6fey-233911494776_1072419028211.jpeg

1214201983639-qulxoca443-4023884497013_9453350414573.jpeg

1214201983639-8dt2wjivvq-5735835862966_4354999445533.jpeg

1214201983639-txobrfdq5l-4617585295138_2854085335300.jpeg

1214201983639-1h830n4ayu-4114602235042_2363255878962.jpeg

1214201983639-k5frj7u2h1-5645214776611_208313670371.jpeg

1214201983640-txobrfer5l-3897420379902_133372709827.jpeg

Rapper Edem then took the stage to perform some of his popular hits and patrons could not get enough of his performances.

1214201983640-1h830n4aau-2230490605967_9006454409617.jpeg

1214201983640-k5grj7u3h1-3157495730142_6319161781523.jpeg

1214201983640-23041q5ddx-4358653062074_9849305268221.jpeg

1214201983640-otkvn0y442-6618149343464_6488027354909.jpeg

1214201983640-k5fqi7t2g0-7432734277565_5483292646757.jpeg

1214201983641-swnaqdcp53-4032644816105_6957957918703.jpeg

1214201983641-n6iul8x332-6760284703587_2830793446964.jpeg

1214201983641-i4dp276gfa-852478536570_7533718473433.jpeg

1214201983641-1i830o4bav-8048893514296_7899149628873.jpeg

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

