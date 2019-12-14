Stop Attacking Ghanaian DJs For Playing Nigerian Songs — Joseph Matthew

Sensational UK-based Ghanaian Afro gospel singer, Joseph Matthew has jumped to the defence of Ghanaian DJs who have been heftily criticised for playing Nigerian songs.

It would be recalled that the official DJ for the much anticipated Cardi B in Ghana concert held at the Accra Sports Stadium was heavily criticised by some entertainment pundits for playing Nigerian songs.

According to them, the easy penetration of foreign content unto our market has caused new talents in Ghana to struggle for attention even though their music can pass for a commercial song.

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG also in a recent interview asked Ghanaian DJs to limit playing Nigerian songs in order to ensure that Ghanaian music thrives.

Expressing his view on the issue, Joseph Matthew in an Instagram post sighted by HotfmGhana.com jumped to the defence of the DJs by stating that:

“Good music knows no boundaries…The noise about Ghanaian Djs playing Nigerian songs must stop and must stop now! DJs are supposed to play good music; so irrespective of the country the artiste comes from, once the song is good there is nothing amiss with the Dj playing it. Ghanaian DJs must play good music period!

Joseph Matthew who is an Afro gospel artist with a distinctive contemporary sound— a mixture of Ghanaian highlife, contemporary Afro beats and Rap is currently out with latest hit track titled ’Nyame Ye’ which literally means ‘God is Good’ in the Akan dialect.

Crooned in a low tempo Afropop vein, JM’, eulogised God in ’Nyame Ye’ for all the delectable things he has done for him. “Nyame Ye”, which was recorded live in Ghana by well-versed sound engineer Francis Osei is a potential Grammy award-winning song.

---Source:HotfmGhana.com