12.12.2019 General News

Kanye West Paints Himself Head-To-Toe For Opera's Debut

By News Desk
Kanye West wears silver body paint and a billowing silver robe as he appears at his latest opera in Miami. (MEGA)

Kanye West has found his silver lining. The 42-yea-old rapper pained himself silver to debut his new opera, “Mary,” in Miami on Sunday. The spectacular took place on the last day of Art Basel.

He took the stage at 4 p.m. — an hour late — according to Pitchfork , and performed songs including “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “I Thought About Killing You,” “Power,” “Love Lockdown” and “Devil in a New Dress.”

The opera also included Christmas songs including “O Holy Night,” “Drummer Boy” and “Gloria in Excelsis Deo.”

Page Six reported last week that West was set to debut “Mary” after his first opera, “Nebuchadnezzar,” premiered in Los Angeles last month. The first opera was far from a success.

Kanye West (Image Copyright: Mega)

---Pagesix.com

