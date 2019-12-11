Yung Theoryy: 16year Old Dazzles With Afrobeats 'Maa Adwoa'

Yung Theoryy

The dynamic nature of the music industry means once in a while, artistes will move out of their comfort zone to do the undone.

Very few artistes have however been able to exhibit such dynamism with much success and young Theo Appiah has added his name to that list.

Known in the industry as Yung Theoryy, the 16-year-old Ghanaian rapper based in Maryland, USA has dazzled with his first-ever Afrobeats song. Produced by renowned Ghanaian beat maker Mix Master Garzy, the song titled Maa Adwoa features silky singer PaulNoun and is steadily becoming listener's favorite across various platforms.

There is an ear-worm effect attached to this song that keeps listeners stuck on replay. Maa Adwoa after just 48 hours after its release has been endorsed by prominent Ghanaian artistes including Edem.

ABOUT YUNG THEORYY

Theo Appiah is a 16-year-old Ghanaian rapper based in Maryland and is under the management of RaNa Entertainment with Queen Gigi as the CEO.

Yung Theoryy has proven to be a prodigy in the music circles by honing his rap skills right from his tender years. His sheer will and determination fused with his talent have seen him become one of the fast emerging talents to take the music scene by storm in the next few years.

His first ever Afrobeat song Maa Adwoa is available for download via this link.....https://jonilar.net/2019/12/03/yung-theoryy-ft-paulnoun-maa-adwoa/

Follow Yung Theoryy on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube via the name @YungTheoryy.