Check celebs Cardi B followed after her travel to Ghana

The works of some celebrities seem to have caught Grammy Award winner Cardi B’s eye after her travel to Ghana.

The rapper began following four celebrities, rapper Kwesi Arthur, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, TV show host Efia Odo and actress Akuapem Poloo after the LiveSpot X Festival held on December 8.

With Akuapem Poloo, Cardi B went as far as to tag the social media sensation as her twin on one of her Instagram stories .

The two first met at a meet and greet held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday. Akuapem Poloo decided to show the star how to twerk and also presented her with honey .

Cardi B was also seen dancing to Kwesi Arthur’s hit song ‘Don’t Keep Me Waiting’ which features KiDi during an Instagram live.

Checks by Adomonline.com on Instagram shows American rapper Cardi B does not follow singer Becca.

This comes as a surprise to many because Becca in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM said she told the ‘Press’ singer about Akuapem Poloo, Efia Odo and many celebs who are household names ahead of her LiveSpot X Festival in Accra.

“She [Cardi B] told me she loved Akuapem Poloo so much. I told her about Efia Odo. I spoke about a few people,” Becca told Andy Dosty on Tuesday.

Becca, who was a key player in the Cardi B ‘Meet-and-Greet’ no show also spoke about the inside story of what led to the fiasco at the Kempinski hotel.

She disclosed that she was given the mandate to first meet Cardi B so it was quite surprising that she isn’t part of Cardi’s following list.