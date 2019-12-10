Obibini Takyi Junior Launches Hit Single 'APUTϽϽ' Feat. Fameye

The Management of Record Label, FIRST KLASS MUSIC on Sunday 8th December 2019 joined Obibini Takyi Junior, AfroPop and Highlife Artiste to officially launch his very much-anticipated hit single 'APUTϽϽ' which features 'Nothing I Get' Hitmaker, Fameye.

FIRST KLASS MUSIC led by its CEO, Mr. Michael Obeng, were the official organizers of the Launch which came off at ASANTE-AKYEM ATWEDIE in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Obibini Takyi Junior is the son of the legendary ‘Akosombo Nkanea’ hitmaker, Highlife Musician, Obibini Takyi.

ASANTE-AKYEM ATWEDIE was settled as the venue since it happens to be the true roots of Obibini Takyi Junior. The whole Atwedie Community came to a standstill as hundreds of fans jammed and danced to this classic hit song, APUTϽϽ.

The First Klass Music Signee, Obibini Takyi Junior, one of Ghana's most promising artistes has bounced back after the release of ‘Boso Powder,’ ‘Yebe Boso’, Ebony Tribute Song and Anokye Supremo Tribute Song.

This new project ‘APUTϽϽ’ was produced by the good old Evergreen Highly Spiritual Engineer, Papa Kaywa.

Obibini Takyi Junior is a multi-talented Artiste as he is also a prolific Beat Maker and Sound Engineer with his own studio.

This is the official video of the song and it was shot by Abdul Shaibu Jackson.

Watch Official Video: