Adom FM, Doreen Avio, Sammy Flex, Others Win Big At Nollywood Entertainment And Leadership Awards

Adom FM and Doreen Avio, one of The Multimedia Group’s leading entertainment presenters, have won big at this year’s Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards (NELAS).

While Adom FM was adjudged the Best Radio Station in Ghana on the night, Doreen won the Best TV Presenter at an event held in London in the United Kingdom.

Doreen was nominated for the Best TV Presenter and Best Radio Presenter categories whilst Adom FM was nominated for the Best Radio station category.

The event which was held annually to celebrate the achievements of celebrities and leaders from all walks of life was well attended by personalities from all walks of life including Ghana and Nigerian.

Organisers of the award indulge in extensive research on nominees or groups, their performances and recognise outstanding personalities and leaders who have made invaluable contributions in their various fields of endeavour.

Hours after catching her breath, Avio took to social media to thank the organisers of the awards, dedicating her award to her sister in law.

She wrote:

Wow!!!! Best TV Presenter at the just-ended @nelasawardsUK

Thanks to the Almighty God for the gift of life and seeing me through to this day. My family, both in London and Ghana, for all the support from day one.

Multimedia, for the opportunity and words of encouragement from people who believed in me.

I want to dedicate this award to my sister in law, Tina Sackeyfio, who at the time was the HR of Multimedia now HR for Stanbic. She knew absolutely nothing about my capabilities but still gave me the opportunity to learn.

I knew she had challenges because she knew me at the time but never said anything to me. I am glad I never disappointed you Sis.

And to all the wonderful teammates I work with, Hitz FM, Joy FM, and the entire Multimedia group, God bless us all.

There’s more than enough space for us all to thrive and shine.

And certainly no need to elevate the faux pas of others just to justify your relevance. Even in the market, tomato sellers sit side by side and still get on with it. That’s the beauty of life.

Other winners on the night include actors Prince David Osei, Eddie Watson, Ekow Smith Asante, Big Nash Promotions, Sammy Flex and musician Nana Quame.

The event was put together by CEO and President of the NELAS Awards, Danny Erskine and HRM Dr Nnenna.

NELAS WINNERS 2091.

BEST FILM OF THE YEAR ( AFRICA ) Just A Wish ( Directed by Afam Okereke)

2. BEST FILM OF THE YEAR ( DIASPORA) Zero Deal ( Directed by Evans Osigwe)

3. BEST LEAD ACTOR ( AFRICA ) MALE Frank Artus ( Shuki )

4. BEST LEAD ACTOR FEMALE ( AFRICA) FEMALE Judith Audu ( The Family)

5. BEST LEAD ACTOR MALE ( DIASPORA) Uche odoputa ( My Love & Crown

6. BEST LEAD ACTOR FEMALE ( DIASPORA) Cordelia Emeh ( My London Slave)

7. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR ( FEMALE) Funmi Ogidan- Bello ( My London Slave )

8. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR ( MALE ) Prince David Osei ( The New Adabaraka)

9. BEST INDIGENOUS FILM Ofuobi ( Directed by Victor Ike)

10. BEST INDIGENOUS ACTOR ( MALE ) Bismark The Joke ( James Town Fisherman )

11. BEST INDIGENOUS ACTOR (FEMALE) Safina Haroun ( Taste Of Woman )

12. BEST AFRICAN PRODUCER Felix Nyemike Nkadi ( The Avalanche)

13. BEST PRODUCER DIASPORA Hellen Atim ( Blue )

14. BEST DIRECTOR DIASPORA Collins Archie Pearce ( The British Expert)

15. BEST AFRICAN DIRECTOR Chico Ejiro ( Night Bus To Lagos)

16. BEST EDITOR George Francis ( Monday Tuseday Music video, Performed by Ras King Bobo 1

17. BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM The Back Of Behind ( Directed by Perekeme Odon)

18. BEST SHORT FILM The Fourth side ( Directed by Uyoyou Adia)

19. BEST TV SERIES James Town Fisherman

20. BEST TV PRESENTER Doreen Avio

21. BEST TV STATION Heritage Tv

22. BEST MAKEUP Gabrielle Sampah ( Shuki )

23. BEST RISING STAR Franca Amen Brown ( The Contractor )

24. BEST SONG No No ( Performed by Ka Da Ace )

25. BEST MUSIC ACT Sophy Yah Omotosho

26. BEST MUSICIAN Ruffcoin

27. BEST MC Akpos Ogagbe

28. BEST DJ DJ Ike

29. BEST RADIO PRESENTER Sammy Flex

30. BEST RADIO STATION Adom FM Ghana

31. BEST COMEDIAN Akpos Ogagbe

32. BEST PROMOTER Bigg Nash promotions

33. BEST MODEL Rahul Reddy

34. BEST SPORTS PERSONALITY Bukom Banku