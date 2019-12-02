Rev Azigiza's Citizen Fellowship celebrates its 2nd anniversary

Rev Azigiza’s Citizen Fellowship is celebrating its second anniversary this month.

The fellowship, which grew in leaps and bounds, in its first year and has impacted positively on the lives of hundreds of people.

Citizen Fellowship is “a supernatural fellowship, doing supernatural things, courtesy a supernatural God in an excellent manner.”

Born Victor Kpakpo Addo, Rev Azigiza stated that “Through Christ, the fellowship is “building and discipling people for purpose, power, praise, and faith within this fellowship.”

He is kicking off the celebrations with a packed three-day activity certified to take patrons to the spiritual realm.

Present at the event would be Rev Victor Osei, Bishop Tony Mensah, Rev Essilfie-Hagan and the host, Rev Azigiza.

The celebration under the theme: ‘Divine Establishment’ would begin on Friday, December 6 through to Sunday, December 8.

The event would begin with a crusade on Friday, 6:30 pm followed by a medical screening on Saturday at 10:000 am and finally a thanksgiving service on Sunday at 9:00 am.

These activities lined up would take place at the Citizen Bus Stop at Spintex Road in Accra.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com