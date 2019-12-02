Rick Ross, Koffee to join King Promise, KiDi, others for Detty Rave concert in Ghana

American rapper, Rick Ross, is expected to arrive in Ghana this month for the much anticipated Detty Rave concert.

The end of year event organised by Banku Music owned by Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, is set to take place on December 27 and 28 at Spintex, Accra.

Mr Eazi took to his Twitter handle to inform his followers of news.

“Confirmed!! Rick Ross will be joining us at Detty Rave 27th December, at our new rave site in Spintex, Accra Ghana!!,” he wrote.

Joining Rick Ross on this Year of Return trip to Ghana is Jamaican singer and songwriter Koffee who shot to fame in 2018 with her debut single ‘Toast’.

Also performing on the night are KiDi, King Promise, Simi, Joey B, Kwesi Arthur, Joeboy, Medikal and many others.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com