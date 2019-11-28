Nothing wrong with gospel ministers flaunting expensive items - Samuel SÃ©y

UK-based Ghanaian gospel minister, Samuel Séy, has jumped to the defence of gospel artistes and pastors who are fond of flaunting their luxurious possessions.

In an interview with Hitz [email protected] , the fashionista said there is nothing wrong with gospel acts buying and showing off expensive items.

‘If you can afford it. If you have it, for me I think you need to wear it. I don’t think if you’re gospel artiste or a Christian or worship minister you don’t have to wear expensive clothes or brand clothes’, he said.

The 2019 Ghana Music Awards ‘UK-Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year’ also stressed that being a Christian doesn’t mean one must look desolate just to preach humility.

According to the ‘Kronkron’ singer, a number of people criticize him for his appearance but a lot of people also admire his fashion sense.

‘If you are a Christian, it doesn’t mean you should be dressing in that typical way. Others criticize [me] that why are you wearing these expensive clothes. It is too much expensive’, the artiste stated.

Samuel Séy feels that individuals, irrespective of their faith, should be allowed to wear what they like as long as they can afford it.

He added that there is no crime if a gospel artiste decides to buy a wristwatch worth $150,000 just like Nigerian singer Davido did.

