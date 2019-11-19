Gospel singer, Sinach, welcomes first baby 5 years after marriage

Gospel singer, Osinachi Joseph Kalu, popularly known as Sinach is now a mum.

Kemi Filani News reports that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome happily broke the gladdening news during the just concluded LIMA awards, which was held in Lagos at the Loveworld Convocation Arena.

At the event, Sinach went home with the 100, 000 US Dollars prize, for the Song of the Year Award 2019 ‘There’s An Overflow.’

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, who broke the news of Sinach’s new baby at the LIMA Awards 2019 while giving her ‘the song of the year’ award said:

“Thank you for that song, we are all excited with what the Lord has done in your life, of course in the life of many others standing with you here we just love you. And I told them, you just had a baby! so everybody got excited…”

Sinach, who has been a huge blessing to many globally with over 1 million subscribers on her Youtube channel, the only female gospel artiste from Nigeria and Africa at large to hit that landmark is worth celebrating.

The 46-year-old singer got married to Pastor Joe Egbu in 2014.