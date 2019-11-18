ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
18.11.2019 Exclusive News

Shatta Wale Gifts His 4syte TV's Most Popular Song Award To Stonebwoy

By OdarteyGH
Shatta Wale has officially ended his beef with Stonebwoy after dashing him his 4stye TV award. Shatta Wale won the Most Popular Song of the Year with his 'My Level.'

Shatta Wale surprised the audience present when he decided to give his award to Stonebwoy.

After receiving the award, Shatta Wale in his acceptance speech called on a representative of the President of the Bhim Nation to come for the plaque.

Shatta Wale further added that his beef with Stonebwoy is officially over “The beef is over.”

Watch the video below:

body-container-line