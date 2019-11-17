MTN 4Syte Music Video Awards: Haillie Sumney Turns Heads With Zebra Dress

Actress and fashionista, Haillie Sumney, stole the show at the 2019 edition of the MTN 4syte TV Music Video Awards over the weekend at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The actress, who has carved a niche for herself as a Red Carpet queen, stormed the awards wearing a Black and White Zebra -coloured dress with two ‘zebra perching’ comfortably on her shoulders.

Not new to daring fashion trends, Haillie Sumney has over the years grabbed headlines for her choice of clothes, particularly to events.

She got heads turning at the MTN 4syte Music Video Awards, which celebrates individuals setting trends and raising standards with their fashion style.

The MTN 4syte Music Video Awards seeks to strengthen the country’s growing Music Video industry by establishing, developing and promoting international industry standards here in Ghana.

It also serves an opportunity for the Music Video industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and across the African continent.