Thank you for celebrating Ebony – Nana Opoku Kwarteng to Obrafour

Pae Mu Ka @20 was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday.

It was a night to celebrate 20 years since the release of his ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album – a piece by Obrafour many have said is the best hiplife album of all time.

Obrafour came on stage and pay respect to the late dancehall diva Ebony Reigns with the legend displaying her undershirt with has the picture of the late dancehall diva Ebony.

Ebony’s father Nana Opoku Kwarteng was felt by the kind gesture of the music legend Obrafour.

He wrote:

"How great it was to see the music legend, Obrafo showing his undershirt which has the real QUEEN, her majesty NANA HEMAA’S photo on it to the crowd at his concert. Thank you for celebrating Nana Hemaa. Yes, what a beautiful way of acknowledging a fellow music legend in her physical absence from the scenes. I truly appreciate this whole thing from this gentleman and I’m pretty glad that he did it in style. In fact, it suggests to me that her memory of her MAJESTY lives on and her legacy at its peak. I wish to take this opportunity to appeal to other musicians to emulate this beautiful way of saying we still acknowledge your contribution and efforts to the growth of the music industry in Ghana.

Nana Opoku-Kwarteng, the biological father of nana Hemaa (EBONY REIGNS)".

See the picture of Obrafour showing his undershirt with the picture of Ebony below