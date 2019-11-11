I Look Up To Stonebwoy; I Sometimes Rehearse With His Songs – Etor

His voice, his dexterity when it comes to lyrics and his thoughtful selection of concepts and ideas to express through music, really gets me a lot, Etor said.

Etor hailed Stonebwoy, and named him a role model as Andy Dosty questioned him about his musical influences. On several occasions, he had rehearsed with Stonebwoy's songs to adequately prep himself for gigs and studio sessions.

Etor has signed with music monetization streaming platform tunesXmuse.

TunesXmuse will handle the distribution of Etors’s recently released Song ‘ Push and Carry ‘ via Caller Ring Back Tune (CRBT).

Watch the full video of Etor's session with Andy Dosty here:

