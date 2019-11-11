Meet Celebrity Makeup Artist And Beauty Entrepreneur, Vendajules

Vendajules is a Ghana-based Nigerian professional and celebrity makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur.

Born Adaeze Maryprecious Atayobor, the celebrated makeup artist has worked and rolled with many Ghanaian celebrities including; Yvonne Nelson for magazine cover shoot, Zynell Zuh, Juliet Ibrahim, and Efya.

Others include Selly Galley, Efia Odo, and Gloria Sarfo she was delighted to build a strong working relationship with them.

She has over 5 years of experience as a Makeup artist and she is currently the official Makeup Artist for Maybelline in Ghana.

She has also had the privilege to work with movie production companies, television companies (HSTV), Magazine shoots, Runway Fashion shows and various brands in Ghana.

Vendajules Slay World –

Adaeze Maryprecious Atayobor is the Founder and C.E.O. of Vendajules Slay World, an Emerging beauty brand in Ghana which offers the most luxurious experience and products to all our cherished clients.

Having registered Vendajules Slay World as a legal business in Ghana, she again had a wonderful opportunity to work with some of the top makeup artists in the beauty industry including the likes of NancyBlaq, Alexandriana, FaceMechanic, Divine Casey and Woena.

The company also specializes in using 100% pure organic products to enhance every skin type out there and offer high-Quality Skincare routine for both Men and Women.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Vendajules has had the wonderful opportunity to give back to society through makeup application. The company visited the Mental Health clinic to offer makeup services to those who are mentally ill to empower them and boost their confidence.

Vendajules has also had the privilege to visit schools in rural areas donating what we could afford to touch the lives of the children in these communities.

AWARDS NOMINATION

Vendajules has been nominated for FN Business Awards 2018 in the beauty and fashion category. She got another nomination as Makeup Artist of the year at the West African Citizens Award.