ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.11.2019 General News

Moesha Budong dances with Sarkodie, Obrafour at #PaeMuKaAt20Concert

By CitiNewsRoom
Moesha Budong dances with Sarkodie, Obrafour at #PaeMuKaAt20Concert
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Popular Ghanaian actress Moesha Budong joined Obrafour and Sarkodie on stage at the #PaeMuKaAt20Concert.

The Pae Mu Ka @ 20-anniversary concert was held to celebrate Obrafour's journey in the music industry since he came out with his life-changing Pae Mu Ka album in 1999.

Some of the artistes who performed on the night include; Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsah, Kofi B, Lilwin, Medikal, M.anifest, Bisa Kdei, Ras Kuuku, EL, Wendy Shay, Strongman, Edem, TiC, Efya and King Promise.

TOP STORIES

Father Of NPP 3rd Vice Chairman Omari-Wadie Reported Dead
19 hours ago

Nalerigu: Bawumia Receives Rousing Welcome At Damba Festival
20 hours ago

body-container-line