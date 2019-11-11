Moesha Budong dances with Sarkodie, Obrafour at #PaeMuKaAt20Concert

Popular Ghanaian actress Moesha Budong joined Obrafour and Sarkodie on stage at the #PaeMuKaAt20Concert.

The Pae Mu Ka @ 20-anniversary concert was held to celebrate Obrafour's journey in the music industry since he came out with his life-changing Pae Mu Ka album in 1999.

Some of the artistes who performed on the night include; Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsah, Kofi B, Lilwin, Medikal, M.anifest, Bisa Kdei, Ras Kuuku, EL, Wendy Shay, Strongman, Edem, TiC, Efya and King Promise.