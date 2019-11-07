3G Awards 2019 - SSUE, Nu Soul Songstress To be Honored In New York

3G Media Group and its board proudly nominates; SSUE, Nu Soul Songstress to be Honored in New York. Known as Susan Serwah Amoakohene, SSUEwas born to her wonderful Ghanaian parents; Nana & Mrs Amoakohene in the United States of America.

SSUE is a Lovely, dedicated and focused Artist, a talented young modern African songwriter and composer with a lot to share and say through her music and lyrics for her generation and kindred souls alike, SSUE performs her own songs which she infuses the percussive African rhythm with the raunchy RnB, Soul to sultry Nu Soul-Jazz which she powers with the ease of a strong voice. To create what is now known as Afro pop – An African phenomenon gone global rather than a western variant going global. She has successfully done collaborations with impressive acts like Pat Thomas, Teddy Osei of Osibisa, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Immanuel Emmanuel, Dela Botri, Ben Brako, Paul Bilson and Steve Bedi. ( https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/from-diaspora/2019/07/05/meet-ssue-a-versatile-nu-soul-artiste-reaching-for-gold/ )

The Annual 3G Awards New York has become a mega-event with many celebrities, business professionals and Media personalities showing interest.

3G Media is presenting this year’s event which will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 starting 9pm. The venue is; REPLIB Hall, 4132 Park Avenue, Bronx, NY, 10457. The event dubbed; "A Night of Heroes" recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of the leading trailblazers of the greater Ghanaian and Global communities.

Source: 3G Media Group