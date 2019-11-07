People Listen To Kwamena Idan Than Benny Hinn — Prophet Isaac Anto

Founder and leader of Conquerors Chapel International, Prophet Isaac Anto beleives Ghanaians living abroad listen to multiple award-winning broadcaster, and host of ‘Adom Live Worship’ on Accra-based Adom 106.3FM, Kwamena Idan than internationally acclaimed Pastor, Benny Hinn.

Benny Hinn is best known for his regular “Miracle Crusades”—revival meeting or faith healing summits that are usually held in stadiums in major cities, which are later broadcast worldwide on his television show, ‘This Is Your Day.’

According to Prophet Anto, though other Ghanaian Presenters are doing tremendously well, Kwabena Idan because of his ‘Adom Live Worship’ programme has more listeners even than Pastor Benny Hinn:

The popular ‘Man of God’ made this pronouncement while answering a question with regard to whom he believes is the most listened Ghanaian radio Presenter abroad in an interview with RazzNews.com

“Kwabena Idan has taken worship to the whole world, I went to Massachusetts, an old-rich woman, she said that this gentleman, and I said he’s called Kwamena Idan, I know him, anytime he sings I like it,it calms me down”.Bishop Anto said

He continued,” Let me tell you, many people listen to Kwabena Idan than even Benny Hinn… Oh yes, the people who listen to him in abroad, you have no idea, because his show calms sorrows ”.

Prophet Isaac Antoh’s Conquerors Chapel International which started with 10 members now has a membership population of over 6,500 worldwide and 1,700 in its Headquarters.

Source:RazzNews.com