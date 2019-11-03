Nigerian Blogger Linda Ikeji Names Shatta Wale As Her Favourite Artist

Famous Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji who is in the country for the Ghana bloggers summit has mentioned names of Ghanaian artists she’s familiar with.

The mother of one and online journalist during an interview on Citi FM with AJ Sarpong said she knows Shatta Wale, Becca and Sarkodie very well but added that the SM boss is her favourite

Linda, who seemed lost when some names of Ghanaian artists were mentioned to her, demonstrated that our artists really need to do a lot if they want to penetrate into the Nigeria market.

Watch linda ikeji speaking to ghanaian bloggers below

