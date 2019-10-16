I’ve Never Used 'Juju' To Destroy Nana Aba Anamoah — Frema Adunyame

Broadcaster Frema Adunyame has debunked reports of spiritual orchestration against her former TV3 colleague Nana Aba Anamoah.

Miss Adunyame, in a statement copied to this portal said, "Never in my life have I consulted a juju man or woman for any reason and therefore I could not have been the reference point of Nana Aba’s statement.

"The publication by Mr. Chris Vincent Agyapong is false and malicious and only consistent with his sworn strategy to damage my reputation," the statement noted.

Over the weekend, Nana Aba Anamoah who was crowned Radio and TV Personality of the Year, two years in a row, and also received the TV Development Show of the Year honor at the 2019 RTP Awards, in celebrating her big win, took to her social media to announce how her former evil best friend tried destroying her career 8 years ago.

“Last night, I was named the TV Development show host of the year and the biggest of the night, Radio and TV Personality of the year. I dedicate this to a best friend from 8 years ago who dragged me and every present I ever got her, to a juju woman to destroy the love and affection Ghanaians, colleagues and bosses had for me at the time.

"I also dedicate this to the juju woman who decided against it and found a way to bring this to my attention. God loves a clean heart. Sister, I’m happy to see you doing your very best on TV.

"My biggest regret was not forgiving you early enough. I pray God blesses your efforts with one of these awards soon. I still love you. To all those who voted for me, YOU ARE PERFECT. Thank you for your part in my journey. I don’t take it for granted," she wrote on her photo-sharing page.

Blogger, Chris-Vincent Agyapong, in a lengthy Facebook post has said he is well informed that female broadcaster, Frema Adunyame, formerly Frema Ashkar, is the one who wanted to destroy Nana Aba Anamoah.

He explained how Frema Ashkar took gifts bought for her by Nana Aba Anamoah to the juju woman to destroy her career.

"She actually took personal belongings of Nana Aba Anamoah and gifts Nana Aba bought her to the juju woman—to charm her so that viewers and management would dislike her," Chris-Vincent Agyapong wrote.

Miss Adunyame has entreated the general public to disregard the story and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Read her full statement below:

My attention has been drawn to a reckless publication by one Chris Vincent Agyapong of Ghanacelebrities.com from his hideout in the United Kingdom, alleging that I, Frema Adunyame consulted a juju woman some 8 years ago to destroy another colleague at TV3, Nana Aba Anamoah.

This has been published by other news websites including Ghanaweb.com and Ghpage.com. I would ordinarily not have given attention to this statement knowing the reputation of the author and his website but I have had to clear the air due to the many respectable Ghanaians who have expressed outrage and concern about this malicious and spurious publication.

Never in my life have I consulted a juju man or woman for any reason and therefore I could not have been the reference point of Nana Aba’s statement. The publication by Mr Chris Vincent Agyapong is false and malicious and only consistent with his sworn strategy to damage my reputation.

I have duly instructed my lawyers to prepare and commence legal action against the news portals involved in this grossly libellous accusation. I further urge other media organizations to desist from publishing any such injurious material against my person. I hereby entreat the general public to disregard the story and treat it with the contempt it deserves.