Adeboye, Obey, Tope Alabi Others For Praise With The Twins 2019

Arrangements have been concluded to host Praise God with the Twins 2019 on Sunday 27 October at B-Event Center, Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

This annual event is regarded as the biggest gathering of twins, multiple births in Nigeria, including lovers of twins and families.

Pastors Taiwo and Kenny Jones, the conveners of the PGWTT event disclosed that this year's theme is "Nigeria: Return to God".

"Nigeria is a rich nation with diverse interests that can enable us reach our full potentials but we need to continue seeking the face of God," they said.

According to this year's planning Committee, important personalities, showbiz celebrities, business executives and ministers of the gospel, such as Chief Ebenezer Obey, Pastor JT Kalejaiye, Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye, Pastor Wale Adefarasin, Chioma Jesus, Evangelist Tope Alabi, Wemimo Taiwo, Xchange Twins and others are expected to grace the event.

"This year's edition of PGWTT promises to be explosive. If you love and want Twins; you would not like to miss it."