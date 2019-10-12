I promote Ghanaian culture with my music – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said that the songs he produces are to promote Ghanaian culture.

He disclosed that dancehall music does not pay and since he is business-minded, he does any genre to fetch him money.

“People know me as dancehall artiste and they feel always I should do dancehall but that's why I tell people this is business for me so whatever is commercial for me to make money I just do it,” he said

Speaking to Paul Adom Otcherey on the Good evening Ghana on Metro TV, he said his music cuts across all age groups and that he is always proud to hear kids sing his songs.

“Reggae dancehall music doesn't sell much like you're doing what the people like here. So I like to portray something that will appeal to from my father's age to youths and to kids cos I have children that sing my song.

“Because I'm concentrating so much on Ghanaians, I'm not just taking it as if I'm doing music but I'm trying to promote what our culture knows,” he added.