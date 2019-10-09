Spoken Word Artiste Rhyme Sonny Performs At “Women At The Well” Organization In UK

Spoken Word Artiste Bedwei Kwaku Sonny popularly known as Rhyme Sonny performed at the Women at the Well Organization networking event which happened on 5th October at the Dugdale Center in Enfield London.

The organization is a network of women from various professional sectors such as government, legal, medical, businesses, charities, UGO's etc.

It is a UK based charitable organization that proactively provides services for the engagement and advancement of women in all spheres of life.

The award-winning Spoken Word artiste Rhyme Sonny gave his audience a taste of his amazing Poetry skills monitored by attractivemustapha.com.

His first performance was on Friendship, he took the audience through a motivational journey on the importance of having positive friends.

The second performance was on breast cancer, since October is breast cancer month.

In a chat with Rhyme Sonny, he stated that it was a perfect opportunity to highlight his poetic prowess.