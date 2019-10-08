Lilwin To Revive Kumawood With ''Borga Akwaaba'' Web Series

Lilwin

The Kumawood industry has been on a decline in recent times, with many actors resorting to doing short videos on Youtube to generate some income.

Celebrated Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lilwin', who is arguably the best actor on the local scene, and one of those actors pushing funny and educated contents on Youtube, is in a mission to try whatever strategy within his prowess to revive the Ghana movie industry, especially the twi speaking movie known as “Kumawood” through his medium.

LilWin has already started his new production label, 'Wezzy Films' as he's set to premiere his first movie web series dubbed “Borga Akwaaba” anytime soon on the Wezzy Empire TV YouTube Channel with over 86.2k subscribers.

“Borga Akwaaba”, a Web series starred some renowned and best Kumawood actors like; Kwadwo Nkansah 'LilWin', Nana Yeboah, Akyere Bruwaa, Sandra Ababio among others.

The movie is produced by Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lilwin' and directed by Theophilus Aboabena aka Virus.

“Borga Akwaaba” movie series is full of comedy, suspense and education.

LilWin, who doubles as a musician has vowed to take advantage of the technological changes to make the industry successful again.

You can’t afford to miss this. To watch it first and to you know when there are new videos and updates, kindly subscribe to Lilwin's YouTube channel Wezzy Empire TV. and tap the notification bell icon.