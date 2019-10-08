Check out Samira's lovely birthday message to Bawumia

Wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, has assured her husband of her undying love for him as he celebrates his birthday Monday, October 7.

In her birthday message via Twitter, she said, “We thank Allah for another year of life, good health and favour. I pray for His continued guidance and blessings for the years to come, especially as you serve our dear nation.”

She added, “Thank you for being an amazing hubby and daddy. The kids and I love you dearly.”

Dr Bawumia turned 56 on October 7, 2019.

