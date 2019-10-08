ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.10.2019 General News

Check out Samira's lovely birthday message to Bawumia

By Adomonline.com
Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS
Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia

Wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, has assured her husband of her undying love for him as he celebrates his birthday Monday, October 7.

In her birthday message via Twitter, she said, “We thank Allah for another year of life, good health and favour. I pray for His continued guidance and blessings for the years to come, especially as you serve our dear nation.”

She added, “Thank you for being an amazing hubby and daddy. The kids and I love you dearly.”

Dr Bawumia turned 56 on October 7, 2019.
Read her tweet below:

TOP STORIES

I didn’t accuse Parliament of interferance in David Ampofo’s...
1 hour ago

Sex for grades: We are highly embarrassed - Nigeria Universi...
1 hour ago

body-container-line