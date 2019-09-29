2019 Ghana DJ Awards slated for November 2 at National Theatre

After months of anticipation from fans and DJs, Merqury Republic has announced date and venue for this year’s Ghana DJ Awards.

Africa’s biggest DJ Festival has been scheduled for Saturday, November 2, at the National Theatre in Accra.

The National Theatre has been selected as venue for this year’s edition due to its aesthetic features needed to amplify the theme for this year’s awards.

Ghana DJ Awards 2019 is under the theme ‘Party In Ghana’ and the event is expected to showcase the indispensable role DJs play in the entertainment space and in the country.

Nominees for this year’s edition are expected to be announced on live television and on ghanadjawards.org in the coming days.

Top DJs and artistes billed to perform at the event will also be communicated soon.

As a prelude to the ‘Party In Ghana’ experience on November 2, Merqury Republic organized one of the biggest beach raves dubbed the Ghana DJ Awards ‘Beach Party In Ghana’.

The beach party was one-way organizers echoed the theme for this year’s event by exploring one of the highly patronized locations for parties in Ghana.

A Pub Festival is also ongoing as part of activities for the celebration of the 2019 Ghana DJ Awards.

The Ghana DJ Awards Pub Festival has rocked pubs and clubs in Tamale, Ho, Accra, Kumasi, Winneba, Tema, Koforidua, and many other locations.

Ahead of the main event, two more Pub Festivals will be held in October at Kings and Queens Pub and Purple Pub.

Ghana DJ Awards 2019 is sponsored by LG X Boom, Special Energy, Melcom Ghana and supported by Hitz FM and Joy Prime.

By: ghanadjawards.org