WATCH: Sophie Akoto Releases Official Video For ‘Aseda’

Ghanaian gospel musician Sophie Akoto has officially unleashed visuals for her much-anticipated soul healing single dubbed ‘Aseda’.

‘Aseda’ sung in the Ghanaian popular dialect Twi, literally translates as ‘Thanksgiving,’ in English, comes with its powerful visuals that reechoes the theme of the song.

It also pivots on the need to depend on God in all situations and be thankful to him.

The London based Elijah Records signee has over the years from a humble beginning believes the good Lord has been extremely faithful to her through her record label for unearthing her talent and investing in her music career.

The song is programmed by Sha and produced by Charles Kwasi. The video was shot on location in Amsterdam and was directed by Charles Kwasi.

‘Aseda’ song is available on all online digital music platforms.

Watch the 4mins 47sec video below;

