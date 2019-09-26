Samini,Sarkodie, Others Storm GUBA Awards USA 2019 Today

Ghana’s “highest” rapper Michael Owusu Addo known in showbiz as Sarkodie and Reggae dancehall champion Samini are the latest to join a train of celebrities and hardworking people to grace the GUBA Awards USA 2019.

The organizers told AttractiveMustapha.com that Samini will headline performances for the event while Sarkodie will grace the occasion as a special guest.

President of the Republic of Ghana, Akufo-Addo and three other African presidents are set to grace the maiden edition of the Ghana UK Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards USA chapter which will take place on the 26th of September, 2019 at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel in New York City.

The three African Presidents who will be present at the event alongside President Akufo-Addo include the President of Madagascar; Andry Rajoelina, President of Guinea; Alpha Condé and President of Burkina Faso; Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. In attendance will also be the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

GUBA Awards is a prestigious awards programme that seeks to reward, celebrate excellence and innovation of Africa individuals and organisations in the Diaspora and Africa.

GUBA, in explaining why the Presidents were selected stated that “these African leaders actively show diligent efforts in embracing growth for the continent as well as encouraging all to take part with their contributions to Africa and the Diaspora through their respective lines of work...other honoured guests including Karen Boyin-Towns, Vice Chair NAACP Board of directors and Hollywood actor Danny Glover will be given the opportunity to engage, intermix and socialize with these Heads of State all while celebrating the amazing accomplishments to come out of Africa”.

Speaking on recognising efforts of game-changers, GUBA announced that the Founder of Ashesi University Patrick Awuah will be awarded for his exemplary work in education.

“The African Diaspora in the Americas continues to influence Arts and Culture, Business, sport, technology, and entertainment. GUBA recognizes and celebrates the efforts of these game-changers, as a way to encourage the promotion of growth and innovation in Africa, to the rest of the world.”

“There will also be a presentation for our Black Star Awardees on the evening; Patrick Awuah for his exemplary work in Education, Rosa Whitaker for her Excellence in Africa advancement, Richelieu Dennis for Editorial achievements and many more”.

GUBA Awards USA is powered by GUBA Enterprise and proudly title sponsored by Samara Company Limited; producers of SASSO Insecticide Spray and co-sponsored by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Kosmos Energy Limited, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and Turkish Airlines.

A delegation of Ghanaian media personalities including Sammy Flex, Ameyaw Debrah, Attractive mustapha, Gh kweku are expected to cover the event tonight

---Attractivemustapha.com