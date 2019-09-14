UNSTOPPABLE EDITION: Sarkodie Launches 2019 Rapperholic Concert

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie in collaboration with A-Team Productions has successfully launched the 2019 Rapperholic concert.

Rapperholic 2019, dubbed the 'Unstoppable Edition,' will take place on 25th December 2019.

Cynthia Quarcoo of Africa 1 Media, speaking at the launch, stated that they are going to every length and breadth to project Rapperholic to the world”

Sarkodie also shared the dream he has for the 2019 Rapperholi. He said, “I want a show that if I was an audience I will be wowed!”.

Sarkodie, at the launch, took the opportunity to address issues concerning the previous Rapperholic venues after A-Team Productions said there will be a change in venue from the Accra International Conference Center(AICC) to the Grand Arena Conference Center.

Sarkodie also took the opportunity to talk about his latest nomination at the BET Hiphop awards, He said that he feels honored because his craft and art has been acknowledged.

The Grand Arena Conference Center, a 4000 seating auditorium, is located on the premises of the AICC and will be best remembered for hosting the 2019 VGMAs.

From the organizers, tickets will go on sale from 1st October 2019 via the 2019 Rapperholic online outlets with the details concerning the prices of the Rapperholic tickets to be announced at a later date.

