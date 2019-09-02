Eazzy’s Stunning Look At The 2019 Rhythms On Da Runway Show

Ghanaian music star Eazzy over the weekend took time off work to grace a major event.

The Rhymz Runway Show which went live at the Osu Castle saw many personalities grace the event as they enjoyed the fashion show.

Eazzy looked so beautiful in her fit as she got all eyes on her for such a lovely sense of style.

Her outfit was made by FashForward with fabric from Kupid fabrics.

See Eazzy’s stunning look below.

Eazzy is out with a new jam — “For The Where” which features Joey B.

Enjoy it below.