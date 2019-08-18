Novo Drips In New Photos Ahead Of Next Song Release

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Isaac Norvor, popularly known as Novo, has out doored new promo photos ahead of his new single about to be released. The multi-talented rapper dropped these new photos to hint new music on the way.

The rapper has coupled it up with a new freestyle for his fans and also the cover art for the next song dubbed "Treasure" and produced by talented music production duo, TubhaniMuzik.

Novo, in these new photos, has revealed a new brand of his braided hair. The young rapper had an afro earlier this year but has decided to braid.

Check out some of these photos below: