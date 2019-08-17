Shatta Wale Sets Record Straight: “I AM PERFORMING IN ONLY BUKOM THIS SATURDAY”

Ghana’s most Celebrated dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has taken to his official Facebook page to explain that on Saturday August 17, he would be performing at the ‘Loud In Bukom’ concert to be held at the Bukom Park, near Akoto Lantey in the heart of Ga Mashi in Accra.

“It’s Bukom and Bukom only ..Nowhere else !”, Shatta Wale said on Facebook on Wednesday when he posted the artwork of the event co-organised by Halifax Entertainment and Loud Mix GH.

The ‘I Know My Level’ hit maker had earlier on confirmed his performance at the Loud In Bukom concert when he posted on Facebook: “My first time to Rock Bukom harddddd!!!! Fans pls come and celebrate Homowo with me this 17th..Don’t miss it !!!! Mark the date !!! I love you all ❤️🙏🏽👑👑👑 #KingAlready”.

Tinny Aletse also confirmed on the Best Entertainment Show on Okay FM that on Saturday the only place he would be performing would be at Bukom and that he would be with Shatta Wale on stage .

“This is a Father and Son concert and it would be back to back fireworks. You know what Shatta Wale can do. And bet me, this concert would be something else. I am performing at Bukom Park and no where else this Saturday August 17 and I want all my fans and Shatta Wale fans to come see something great”, Tinny noted.

Other music greats including Jupitar, Edem, Fameye, Chief Supretendent Kofi Sarpong, Article Wan, Wendy Shay and several others would be at the free concert.

This is the fourth edition in row. The first three editions 2016, 2017 and 2028, were exclusively organised by Halifax Entertainment under the name ‘Gamashi Homowo Bash’ but this year’s edition dubbed, ‘Loud In Bukom’, is being co-organised by Loud Mix GH.

The last minute announcement of the music concert came as a surprise because it was made public with just five days to the event. However it has been greeted with cheers and has already gone viral.

The concert would be aired live on Zylofon TV .