Shatta Wale Kicks Out Pope Skinny, Lonzy Blade, Stone And Other SM Soldiers

Dancehall King Shatta Wale has announced that Pope Skinny is no longer a part of Shatta Movement.

Shatta Wale in a Facebook post, told his fans that Pope Skinny, Lonzy Blade, Stone, Bone are no longer a part of his movement and warned fans to be careful of them.

It can be recalled that pope skinny was first kicked out of SM movement when he retweeted a diss song from Sarkodie to Shatta Wale and he was banned from the movement for several weeks until they reunited recently. The recent decision taken by Shatta Wale proves that this time round Pope Skinny is gone for good.

Shatta Wale’s full post on Facebook read; ” After this video I accepted you guys and now you came back with a mind to really fuck up my shatta movement .No wonder they never wanted people to come close to me ,I mean people who got love ..People forget so soon… my people beware of people you forgive when people say do...Listen to yourself and don’t trust and make nobody make your decision for you... God forgives us so I tried to forgive but little did they know I also had a back-up plan... Beware of stone, Bone, blade, good over evil and pope skinny... They will never be part of my Journey anymore... Anything they come out to say is fabricated. God guide me and my militants 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

View full post below;