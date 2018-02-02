Kwabena Kwabena's Love Affair With Frema Ashkar Exposed As He Is Set To Unveil Tattoo In Honour Of Her

On the 17th of February 2018, Accra will come alive in love as celebrated contemporary Hi-life musician,Kwabena Kwabena hosts this year’s edition of his ‘Love Night” concert at the +233 Jazz bar and grill

‘Love Night’is an annual event organized by the “Ahyesi’ hitmaker that gathers couples, love ones, and his cherished fans to a night of bliss, love, drama, resplendent music and dance to usher in the Valentine's day.

Speaking on the event in an interview with Gatuso, host of ‘Aben Woha’ on Accra-based Kasapa 102.5FM, Kwabena Kwabena revealed astonishingly that, aside hosting over 500 couples, one of the surprising moments that will characterize the event is the unveiling of a tattoo to honor his manageress Frema Ashkar for being there for him for almost a decade now.

Frema Ashkar has been at the centre of the ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker’s second divorce saga as she was alleged to be the woman currently warming Kwabena’s bed.

Frema, who is also a divorcee, responded to the allegations by debunking it.

The program which is sponsored by Vitamilk,will witness seasoned artistes like Efya, Adina,and Asantewaa joining Kwabena Kwabena to thrill fans with electrifying performanceswith the rate going for GHC100 regular, GHC150 for VIP and the special valentine table going for GHC200”.

Kwabena Kwabena is currently out with his 5th album ‘Ahyesi’ .Songs on the 'Ahyesi' album include:,Tuamudaa,Obi Asa,Ensesa,Adansie,Adonai,Matwen abre ,Yedo Ye ho,Obaa and Siwagede

Kindly watch excerpts of the interview in the video here