Here Comes The Biggest Music Video Festival....Organizers Ready For #MTN4SYTEMVAs

The #MTN4syteMVAs Board receives hundreds of works submitted by musicians, record labels and other music industry players every year for awards consideration.

For the 8th Annual MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016, all entries presented for nominations must have been released between 1st September 2015 and 31st August 2016

All videos are submitted by artistes, their management and/or record labels who pick up and fill forms from our studios in Adjiringano.

A panel of reputable directors from the various production houses with a wealth of knowledge and experience in music videos and the music industry are put together to form the selection commitee – They screen, verify and select the best entries before presenting to the Jury who further shortlist the selected videos to about 6 or 8 nominees.

Due to the technicality of our awards scheme which mostly focuses on video quality, storyline, direction and photography, the Jury (panel of reputable industry players) have a 60% voting power in determining who wins what.

The remaining 40% which remains a very massive split to determine who wins what rests in the hands of the general public.

However, for the MOST POPULAR VIDEO OF THE YEAR category, the public votes 100%. For transparency seek, votes for this category would be made known through all media platforms after the awards.

There are 18 categories in all for this year's prestigious event scheduled for Friday 30th December, 2016 at the Accra International Conference Center.