Cameroon Set To Part Ways Clarence Seedorf After AFCON Disappointment

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan star, Clarence Seedorf is on the verge of being sacked as head coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, the country’s minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has hinted.

Cameroon exited the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after losing 3-2 to Nigeria in the round of 16 clash.

In an interview with state media CRTV on Monday, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi drew a balance sheet of the team’s participation at the competition before hinting at the exit of the technical bench headed by Clarence Seedorf.

Seedorf had earlier stated in a separate interview with beINsports that he was uncertain about his future following his side’s elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Narcisse Mouelle Kombi who had hard words towards the Dutchman said he was unable to instill discipline within the team during the competition.

He accused Seedorf of being unable to manage the group and instill the fighting spirit while also highlighting differences between the coach and his assistants which made their working relationship difficult.

With the present state of affairs, the Minister said it will be difficult for Clarence Seedorf to continue as head coach of the Indomitable Lions and said instructions have been given to the President of Fecafoot to analyse the severance clauses in Seedorf’s contract before a decision can be taken.

This, he said would open a new page chapter in the national team and pave the way for reforms at all levels of the men’s national football team.