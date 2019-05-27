Winful Cobbinah On Target As KF Tirana Maintain Top Flight Status In Albania Super League

Former Hearts of Oak midfield kingpin, Winful Kwaku Cobbinah was on target for KF Tirana on Sunday in their 3-1 away win over Laci in their penultimate fixture in the Albania Super League.

KF Tirana’s securing their league status for next season was dependent on this game but their victory last Sunday ensured that they leapfrog out of the relegation Zone as they are now placed seventh with 46 points.

Cobbinah doubled the lead for Tirana on the 36th minute after Bedri Greca had scored the first goal 6 minutes into the game.

Shatubina pulled one back for Laci to make it 2-1 but Edon Hasani scored the third goal for the visitors on the 84th minute with an assist from Cobbinah.

Last Sunday's goal was Cobbinah’s third for the Albanian side having scored twice in previous matches.

The talented midfielder will be hoping to end the season in grand style when they play their last game against Flamurtari on Thursday.

Hearts of Oak reached a contractual agreement with the Albanian side for the transfer of their enterprising attacking midfielder in July 2018.